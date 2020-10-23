Netizens leave malicious comments on model Irene Kim's social media mistaking her for Red Velvet's Irene

In light of the recent controversy over the rude actions of Red Velvet's Irene, another Irene is becoming the target for malicious comments.

After the controversy spread across the web in Korea and overseas, more netizens continued to leave malicious comments on Irene's social media. Unfortunately, some netizens are leaving malicious comments on model Irene Kim's social media.

Irene Kim is a Korean-American model, TV personality, as well as a beauty and fashion blogger. Born in Seattle, Irene moved to Korea in middle school but attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.



She began her career as a model in 2012 and became a co-host for Mnet's original show 'K-Style.' Since then, she has appeared in various shows as she made her name known in the fashion industry.

Recently, a growing number of netizens have been visiting her social media to leave malicious comments criticizing her for her rude actions. All of these netizens have mistaken her social media for Red Velvet's Irene.

Luckily, there are fans who are clarifying to these netizens, telling them they have the wrong Irene.