EXO's Lay launches his own trainee system 'Chromosome Entertainment Group'

EXO's Lay has launched his own trainee system Lay Zhang Chromosome Entertainment Group.

On October 6, the official Twitter for Chromosome Entertainment Group revealed the teasers below. Lay will be mentoring his own trainees, and he states that his only requirement is that they "defeat" him. Fans say the EXO member has experience mentoring dancers and idols in China, and they're looking forward to his own mentoring program.

Recruitment for the trainee training and selection program has already launched. Check out the teasers below!

2

meera-sahir627 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

Ooh, this sounds awesome~!

I'm sure Lay would be a good mentor as of what I have seen from his tutoring in several survival shows.

But defeating THE Zhang Yixing, ESPECIALLY in dancing? It's gonna be very, very difficult, mind it.
Good luck, hopefuls, on getting a chance to catch the eye of one of China's largest musical figures.

T_Jazz1,338 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

Happy for Lay. May his efforts pay off for him.

I got a little teary watching this:

;t=184s
