EXO's Lay launches his own trainee system 'Chromosome Entertainment Group'

EXO's Lay has launched his own trainee system Lay Zhang Chromosome Entertainment Group.
On October 6, the official Twitter for Chromosome Entertainment Group revealed the teasers below. Lay will be mentoring his own trainees, and he states that his only requirement is that they "defeat" him. Fans say the EXO member has experience mentoring dancers and idols in China, and they're looking forward to his own mentoring program.
Recruitment for the trainee training and selection program has already launched. Check out the teasers below!
