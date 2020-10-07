EXO's Lay launches his own trainee system 'Chromosome Entertainment Group'

EXO's Lay has launched his own trainee system Lay Zhang Chromosome Entertainment Group.



On October 6, the official Twitter for Chromosome Entertainment Group revealed the teasers below. Lay will be mentoring his own trainees, and he states that his only requirement is that they "defeat" him. Fans say the EXO member has experience mentoring dancers and idols in China, and they're looking forward to his own mentoring program.



Recruitment for the trainee training and selection program has already launched. Check out the teasers below!





ENG: Looking forward to a change of color and a new life for the gods, this is the era for the real strong, this is your era! The 2020 Lay Zhang Chromosome Entertainment Group's trainee training and selection program will be officially launched today. — Chromosome Entertainment Group (@ChromosomeEG) October 7, 2020

ENG: Apply for the 2020 Lay Zhang Chromosome Entertainment Group Trainee Training & Recruitment Program! Refer to the poster for the registration instructions & required info. As long as you are good enough & can persist to the end, you will get more than you could've imagined. — Chromosome Entertainment Group (@ChromosomeEG) October 7, 2020

ENG: To water dreams with persistence & to use sweat to light up the road ahead. Love never grows in the greenhouse, but on the battlefield where guns & swords are everywhere. Through hard work on the battlefield can you be "anointed a king" - after countless repeated practice. pic.twitter.com/R91xVUTmxD — Chromosome Entertainment Group (@ChromosomeEG) October 7, 2020

ENG CONT: The life you want is worth being "born". We look forward to seeing who is the strongest, the most daring, and the most persistent! pic.twitter.com/YVef7bVku6 — Chromosome Entertainment Group (@ChromosomeEG) October 7, 2020