Prada gets hit as consecutive controversies arise for their two brand ambassadors

After Red Velvet member Irene's attitude controversy, another controversy surfaced about EXO's Chanyeol, putting the luxury brand Prada in a difficult position.



Recently, an anonymous netizen posted on an online community claiming to be the ex-girlfriend of Chanyeol. The individual claimed that the idol member was unfaithful as he had cheated on her for the three years they were dating.



Along with the claims, the anonymous netizens posted various photos of her and Chanyeol taken at what suspected to be his house. However, some netizens believe that the photos were photoshopped, and the allegations are false.



Still, there have been more than a few damages done to the brand image as another brand ambassador was involved in an attitude controversy less than a week ago.

Irene had apologized for her careless actions of abusing her powers over an editor. Previously, an editor and stylist posted a long excerpt on her social media page, exposing the rude actions of a celebrity. The writing was posted with the hashtags "Psycho" and "Monster," in which many netizens speculated the celebrity to be a member of Red Velvet.

The next day after the controversy heightened, Irene stepped forward to claim that she was the celebrity mentioned in the post. Since then, Irene has been removed from the advertisement poster for the cosmetic brand Clinique.

The brand Prada is now in a difficult situation as their two brand ambassadors are now involved in very unpleasant controversies.

Irene and Chanyeol were named as the brand ambassadors on September 18th of this year. After the controversy, many netizens are leaving comments on online communities saying, "This is so bad for Prada since both of their brand ambassadors are involved in the controversy.", "I guess the devil really wears Prada.", and "This is a bad year for Prada."



