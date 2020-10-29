28

6

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Fans roll up their sleeves to debunk the allegations against Chanyeol as they claim the images are photoshopped

AKP STAFF

As the recent controversy over Chanyeol's allegations heightens, many fans are taking it to their own detective abilities to debunk many of the evidence provided by the alleged ex-girlfriend.

Recently an anonymous individual claiming to be Chanyeol's ex-girlfriend posted on an online community various photos of the two along with a long excerpt exposing the idol member for his misdeeds.

The individual claimed that Chanyeol had slept with various women from girl group members to flight attendants. She claimed that she and his fans were the only left in the dark about his promiscuous habits.

Since then, there has been much commotion over this matter as many netizens discuss this matter in various social media outlets.

Now, fans are taking it to their hand to play detective to debunk the various photos posted as evidence. Many Chanyeol fans worldwide are stating that the images are photoshopped as they post the evidence of their claims.

One Korean netizen claimed that when zoomed in on the photos, there is a white outline around Chanyeol, and it seems like his photo was photoshopped into place. She also stated that the alleged ex-girlfriend claimed to have dated Chanyeol from 2017, but he did not have the tattoo 'L-1485' on his arm then.

She also stated that the first photo provided by the alleged ex-girlfriend seemed too awkward. The Korean netizen claimed that no one celebrates a 790-day anniversary and the flower that Chanyeol is holding is too similar to the bouquet he gave to another EXO member.

She also stated that his hand in the photo where he is supposedly kissing his girlfriend is very awkward and is in the position of holding something very thin. Another Chinese netizen deduced that Chanyeol is holding a guitar, not bending down to kiss the alleged ex-girlfriend.

Many fans continue to give their two cents on the matter as they continue to dig deeper to uncover the truth. Chinese fans are continuing to compare Chanyeol's hat and tattoo to try to prove the allegations are false.

  1. Chanyeol
22 5,564 Share 82% Upvoted

11

ayumi-lovesyou101 pts 41 minutes ago 4
41 minutes ago

It definitely seems like it could've been edited, but it doesn't make sense.

Why isn't SM themselves debunking this?

Why didn't Chanyeol debunk it himself?

Surely they know by now. It's all over the internet.

Share

4 more replies

3

quark1239512,469 pts 35 minutes ago 2
35 minutes ago

I know a lot of people think that no one would take the time to shop stuff if it was easily disproven, but there are lots of stories about people doing full on elaborate catfishing and faking illness. There was a story about a woman who had cancer and miraculously survived or something and was even interviewed on the national news and it came out she had made it all up and faked her evidence. It was so easy to prove her doctors were fake yet no one questioned her for years. I think especially for Korea where companies are so quick to make people apologize or settle with alleged victims to keep things quiet that opportunistic people take advantage. I'm not an EXOL by any means but I think just that any story like this about an idol or a western celebrity should always be taken with a grain of salt.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
5 days ago   223   176,830

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND