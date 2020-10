The boy group Pentagon is preparing to release a Japanese version of the song "Daisy" from their new mini-album 'WE:TH.'



Pentagon was able to take their first-ever win on a music show with the song "Daisy." Now, they are releasing another version of the song and taking the track to Japan.

The teaser shows the same pastel background as the previous teaser images, and the members are all dressed in white, giving off an innocent vibe.