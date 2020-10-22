9

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for October 11 to October 17

AKP STAFF

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from October 11 to October 17 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Refund Sisters - "DON'T TOUCH ME" - 61,631,795 Points

2. BTS - "Dynamite" - 43,099,762 Points

3. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 35,805,286 Points

4. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 28,654,754 Points

5. J.Y. Park with Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 23,380,058 Points

6. BTS, Jawsh685, Jason Derulo - "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat BTS Remix)" - 21,691,909 Points

7. Jessi - "NUNU NANA" - 20,816,156 Points

8. Standing Egg - "Old Song" - 20,571,555 Points

9. Kyuhyun - "The Moment My Heart" - 19,947,034 Points

10. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 19,476,880 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. NCT - 'NCT RESONANCE Pt. 1'

2. BTS - 'Skool Luv Affair Special Edition'

3. Kim Ho Jung - 'We Are Family'

4. PENTAGON - 'WE_TH'

5. SF9 - 'SPECIAL HISTORY BOOK'

6. The Boyz - '[CHASE]'

7. VERIVERY - 'FACE US'

8. BLACKPINK - 'THE ALBUM'

9. >Golden Child - '[Pump It Up]'

10. Weeekly - 'We Can'



< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy"

3. Vibe - "Fall In Fall"


4. Soon Soon Hee - "Seomyun"

5. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

6. Jeon Sang Keun - "Love Is..."

7. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

8. Lim Chang Jung - "Bye"

9. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

10. Kyuhyun - "The Moment My Heart"


Source: Gaon

Bangtan's 2014 Skool Luv Affair Special Edition is at #2!!!
Amazing.💜

Refund Sisters being queens 👑

