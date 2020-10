Park Ji Hoon is ready for his comeback with his first full album.

On October 29 at midnight KST, Park Ji Hoon dropped more teaser images that captivate his fans with his good looks. In the photo, he shows off his cute charms as he playfully poses in front of the camera and gazes into a glass of water.



Park Ji Hoon's album 'Message' will be released on November 4 KST. So stay tuned for more updates and teasers until then!