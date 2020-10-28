TWICE's Sana shares a story about how she almost died but Nayeon saved her

The highly-anticipated episode of MBC's 'Radio Star' that many TWICE fans have awaited for finally aired on October 28.

Many netizens anticipated the new episode as they saw various snippets of the TWICE special through the preview clips.

Finally, the eight members of the girl group made their appearance as they shared many stories and happenings while living with each other.

Sana shared a story on this day that had fans worried but relieved that Sana was safe. On this day, Sana shared with everyone that she loves to take long baths. Sana revealed that she would enjoy having ice cream, reading books, and even writing songs while taking a bath.

She made everyone laugh when she stated that her shower time became short because her members would complain that they need to use the bathroom.

However, she told the hosts that she had actually almost died because of the long baths that she used to take. She stated that she used to take 2 hour long baths as she loved soaking her body in the warm water. Then one day, she felt dizzy after being in the warm water for too long. She had fainted due to the sudden drop in blood temperature from the hot bath.

Right at that time, member Nayeon came in to help Sana regain consciousness. According to Nayeon, Sana was taking longer than usual in the bathroom, and Nayeon had to use the bathroom. When Nayeon came to the bathroom, the door was locked, so she had to break in. When she forcefully opened the door, she saw Sana lying unconsciously on the floor.

Sana stated that she was able to be saved thanks to Nayeon.