LOONA's Chuu says her mom is a BTS fan and more on 'IDOL FAMILY'

LOONA member Chuu appeared on a new episode of the YouTube series 'IDOL FAMILY' in which idols appear and call their parents to tell them they love them.

In turn, the idol member must hear the phrase "I love you" back from them. In this episode, LOONA's Chuu appeared and called her mom and her dad to do the mission.

Chuu first called her mom, and it was revealed that Chuu's mom is a fan of BTS. When Chuu was calling her, BTS's "Dynamite" played as the ringback tone. Chuu's eyes opened widely and explained that her mom had a LOONA song as the ringback tone before.

Her mom picked up and Chuu went on to ask her mom if she had lunch yet. Her mom stated that she had lunch with Chuu's grandmother. Chuu shyly said on the phone, "I love you," to which her mom only replied, "Okay." Chuu had to say the phrase ten more times for her mother to reply, "I love you too."

Next, Chuu called her dad. Chuu seemed much closer to her dad as she warmly asked her dad what he was doing. Her dad said he had spilled the coffee because the phone ringing surprised him. When Chuu told her dad, "I love you," Chuu's father responded right away with, "I love you too."

Chuu was able to hear the phrase from both her parents successfully. Different from the last time in being on the show, Chuu was able to hear "I love you" from her mother.

