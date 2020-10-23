Fans are going head over heels as they see Jungkook's various hairstyle

On October 21, BTS member Jungkook streamed live on YouTube live and showed off his long locks.

At the beginning of the clip, Jungkook appears with his hair tied back as he states, "I didn't think I would do a live stream, so I tied my hair".



Throughout the beginning of the video, Jungkook played with his hair to organize his hair a bit. Many Korean netizens were head over heels to see Jungkook's hair all sleeked back.

One fan posted Jungkook's new hairdo photos on an online community as other fans left their comments expressing how much they love Jungkook's hair pulled back.

The netizen stated the first time fans were able to see Jungkook's hair all pulled back was at the baseball game when a cut out of the artist was placed in the audience seat due to the social distancing.

Then, fans were able to have a closer look at Jungkook's beautiful forehead during the live stream that took place a few days ago. The fan who made the post claimed that Jungkook's hair made all the fans go crazy as fans almost fainted seeing his new hairdo.

The netizen also included snippet clips of Jungkook's performance in which his hair was pulled back completely, boasting of a mature and sensual vibe. Even after a few days have passed since Jungkook showed off his hair, many netizens have yet to get over him.

Netizen's Commented:

"He's so good looking."

"I love his hair. He looks good with his hair pulled back."



"He looks good in short hair and long hair."



"His forehead is so pretty. probably the reason he looks good with his hair pulled back."



"I love his long hair."



"It's so hard to look good in long hair. but Jungkook looks good in everything."



"He keeps looking more handsome."



"I like his short hair better. But he's still good looking."

