OnlyOneOf's agency confirms two filming staff members have tested COVID19 positive

OnlyOneOf's agency 8D Creative has confirmed that two filming staff members have tested positive for COVID19 as of October 22.

According to reports, one filming staff member in their thirties and and one staff member in their forties have tested positive for COVID19, after being notified by the Gangnam branch of Seoul's disease prevention and control center earlier on this day. However, the two staff members are not directly affiliated with 8D Creative, but filming staff members from an outside agency.

Meanwhile, OnlyOneOf have been filming while traveling across cities in the North Jeolla Province since October 21. Approximately 25 filming staff members, as well as 4 OnlyOneOf members, were present on the set with the two potential COVID19 carriers.



[UPDATE] OnlyOneOf's agency has now released a new statement, commenting, "OnlyOneOf members KB, Love, Yoojung, and Nine have come in contact with the staff members who tested positive for COVID19. As a result, all members of OnlyOneOf as well as our entire agency staff plan on receiving voluntary testing."