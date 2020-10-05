Netizens excited for new JTBC drama 'Snowdrop (Seol Kang Hwa)' with BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hye In as the main leads

It has been recently confirmed that actor Jung Hae In has been cast as the male lead to the 2021 JTBC drama 'Snowdrop (Seol Kang Hwa)' opposite Jisoo from BLACKPINK.

The new drama will air next year in 2021 as many netizens are already excited as they hear news about the confirmed cast members. This drama will be the first drama in which BLACKPINK member Jisoo will show off her acting skills as the female lead.

The cast has been completed with the addition of Jung Hae In, who is known for his romantic roles in many hit dramas such as 'One Spring Night' and 'Something In the Rain'.

With much anticipation for the new drama, many netizens are expressing their excitement in various online communities. They are excited to see BLACKPINK member Jisoo's first drama as well as the chemistry between the two lead actors.

Netizens' Commented:

"Wow, the cast member line up is crazy."



"I'm excited to see Jisoo in her first drama."



"I'm excited but also worried since this would be Jisoo's first acting. She might not do as well. Hopefully, she practiced a lot."



"The sub-character cast line-up is really good too. Now Jung Hae In as the main male role is awesome."



"Can't believe Jisoo is getting the lead role. A lot of overseas fans will probably watch this drama."



"I'm a bit worried about Jisoo's acting but the visuals are so perfect with Jung Hae In."



"I'm more interested in the storyline than the cast. lol."



"I feel Jisoo might do better than we expect. lol."



"I'm really curious about Jisoo's acting. She might do really well...or might not."

