Park So Dam reveals her slim ant waist and cute charms as she updates her fans through her social media

Many netizens have fallen in love with actress Park So Dam as she reveals her refreshing cute charms on her social media.

On October 5 KST, the actress posted various photos on her Instagram account.

In the photos, she showed off her slim ant waist figure and radiated her cute charms. Many netizens were amazed by her small doll-like face with smooth skin. In particular, many have fallen in love with Park So Dam's charming mono-lid eyes.

Meanwhile, Park So Dam is currently a cast member of the drama 'Record of Youth' gaining more fans through her exceptional acting.