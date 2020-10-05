5

Posted by jennywill

Jung Hae In cast in male lead role for 'Seol Kang Hwa' opposite Jisoo

Jung Hae In has confirmed his role on 'Seol Kang Hwa'.


'Seol Kang Hwa' is garnering immense attention from its initial stages due to the fact that scriptwriter Yoo Hyun Mi and director Jo Hyun Tak of JTBC's 'SKY Castle' will be working together again. The drama's currently confirmed cast includes BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Kim Hye Yoon ('SKY Caste'), Jung Yoo Jin, and Jang Seung Jo ('The Good Detective').

The drama is set in 1987, and tells the story of Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) suddenly running into an all-girls dorm covered in blood. Jisoo plays Eun Young Cho, the student that hid and cared for him. The drama is set to air in early 2021.

killthislove002
21 minutes ago

Does anyone have any recommendations on other Jisoo things to watch? I've never really followed her acting until now!

Xxxbrego
22 minutes ago

Hae in & jisoo yaaaaassss❤️

