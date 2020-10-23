NCT U win #1 + Performances from October 23rd 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, B1A4 made a comeback with "Like a Movie", LOONA came back with "Why Not?", Seventeen returned with "Home;Run", Punch returned with "I Miss U", and Kwon In Ha made a comeback with "Don't Forget to Remember".



As for the winners, NCT U and BTS were the nominees, but it was NCT U who took the win with "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)". Congratulations to NCT U!



Performers also included NCT U, Pentagon, VERIVERY, Weeekly, CRAVITY, Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME, Golden Child, WEi, cignature, Xum, and Song Ha Ye.



Check out the performances below!



