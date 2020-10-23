19

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF

NCT U win #1 + Performances from October 23rd 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, B1A4 made a comeback with "Like a Movie", LOONA came back with "Why Not?", Seventeen returned with "Home;Run", Punch returned with "I Miss U", and Kwon In Ha made a comeback with "Don't Forget to Remember".

As for the winners, NCT U and BTS were the nominees, but it was NCT U who took the win with "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)". Congratulations to NCT U!

Performers also included NCT UPentagonVERIVERYWeeeklyCRAVITYCosmic GirlsCHOCOMEGolden ChildWEicignatureXum, and Song Ha Ye.

Check out the performances below!

  1. NCT U
  2. MUSIC BANK
0

streamingisfake194 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

Congratulations, NCT U ! You're the best 👏

0

princesspop475 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

Congratulations NCT U

