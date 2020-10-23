Famous makeup artist Soo Kyung defends Red Velvet's Irene in midst of attitude controversy

Famous makeup artist Soo Kyung has spoken up for Red Velvet's Irene in the midst of the controversy about her attitude.



"I've been asked if there was anything that happened at the shop... Of course, if you go to the same shop for a while, there will be talk. However, Irene is one of the celebrities with positive talk about her.

At the end of the year, she wrote handwritten letters to the staff and even gifted us vitamins. She was the kind of celebrity who knew how to show her thanks. It's true that gifts aren't everything, but because she had such a good attitude, a lot of staff members liked Irene a lot.

It's a shame because she's a celebrity with a lot more good qualities. Irene... She's the kind of good person that fans know her as. I wanted to be a bit of strength to Irene with this short post. #Irene #Be strong."





Soo Kyung is the head of Soon Soo, a famous beauty shop in Cheongdamdong, Seoul. She's known as a veteran makeup artist who's been in charge of makeup for top celebrities.



As previously reported, editor Kang Kook Hwa released a first-hand account of how she was mistreated by a celebrity, and many netizens speculated the person in question was Red Velvet member Irene because of the editor's hashtags "Monster" and "Psycho". Irene then personally admitted she was the idol in the post and apologized. Since then, there have been both good and bad reports of experiences with the Red Velvet member.



