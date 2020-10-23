A-FLOW drops romantic MV for 'You' feat. LOONA's Choerry

A-FLOW has dropped a romantic music video for "You" featuring LOONA's Choerry.



"You" is A-FLOW's second single, and Cheorry's first time featuring in a track. The R&B soul based pop song is a duet about two people who are happy in love.



In other news, LOONA made a comeback this past week with "Why Not?".



Catch A-FLOW's "You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.





