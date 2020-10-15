NCT 127, MAMAMOO, Stray Kids, Kang Daniel, ITZY, TREASURE, & more announced as first lineup of artists for the '2020 Asia Artist Awards'

The '2020 Asia Artist Awards' has revealed its first lineup of attending artists!

This year's '2020 AAA' takes place on November 25, hosted by Super Junior's Leeteuk once again. The first lineup of artists includes the following 12 teams: MAMAMOO, NCT 127, Stray Kids, ITZY, Kang Daniel, ONEUS, CRAVITY, TREASURE, SECRET NUMBER, Song Ga In, AleXa, and beatboxer Big Man!



Meanwhile, voting for the '2020 Asia Artist Awards' is currently underway, taking place until November 15 via the 'Favorite Idol' app.

Stay tuned for even more artist announcements for the '2020 AAA'!

