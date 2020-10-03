7

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

MONSTA X's Jooheon gets fans excited with tracklist for 'Psyche'

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X's Jooheon is getting fans with a fully loaded tracklist.

The rapper will be releasing his second mixtape 'Psyche' soon, and he's released his entire tracklist. The mixtape will include 7 songs: "Intro: Ambition", "Psyche", "Dia", "Smoky", "Dark & Cloudy" (ft. Boa Kim), "King", and "Wingsuit" (ft. TEM). Of course, since it's his mixtape, every single song is written, composed, and arranged by himself.

Check out the tracklist below. The 'Psyche' mixtape will drop on October 9th.

