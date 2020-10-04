LOONA drops charming individual concept photos of YeoJin, Kim Lip, and JinSoul for '12:00'

LOONA has dropped charming individual concept photos for three members.

On October 5 KST, the girl group unveiled concept photos for YeoJin, Kim Lip, and JinSoul for their upcoming 3rd mini-album '12:00'. According to these images, which contrast the bright images revealed previously, the concept is a mix of both light and dark, just like how the 12:00 could be either AM or PM!

Stay tuned for more teasers to come. LOONA's 3rd mini-album will be released on October 19 at 6 PM KST.