3

0

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

LOONA drops charming individual concept photos of YeoJin, Kim Lip, and JinSoul for '12:00'

AKP STAFF

LOONA has dropped charming individual concept photos for three members.

On October 5 KST, the girl group unveiled concept photos for YeoJin, Kim Lip, and JinSoul for their upcoming 3rd mini-album '12:00'. According to these images, which contrast the bright images revealed previously, the concept is a mix of both light and dark, just like how the 12:00 could be either AM or PM!

Stay tuned for more teasers to come. LOONA's 3rd mini-album will be released on October 19 at 6 PM KST.

  1. LOONA
  2. YeoJin
  3. JinSoul
  4. Kim Lip
1 531 Share 100% Upvoted

0

myung-mitha244 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Awww...they are lookin' freakin' cutee❤😍 and also youthful😻

Share
The Top 10 Best Girl Group Comebacks of All Time
24 hours ago   63   21,284
The Top 10 Best Girl Group Comebacks of All Time
24 hours ago   63   21,284

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND