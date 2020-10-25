MONSTA X turns into hommes fatals for the latest teaser images for 'Fatal Love'

MONSTA X has revealed their latest concept photos for 'Fatal Love'.





On October 25th, MONSTA X dropped their latest concept photos for their upcoming 3rd album 'Fatal Love' via the group's official social media accounts. According to their promotion schedule, MONSTA X will be dropping concept photos until their music video teaser on October 29th KST, album preview on November 1st KST, and the album release on November 2 at 1 PM KST.



Take a look at MONSTA X's latest 'Fatal Love' teasers below. How are you liking their comeback concept?