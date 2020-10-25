5

MONSTA X turns into hommes fatals for the latest teaser images for 'Fatal Love'

MONSTA X has revealed their latest concept photos for 'Fatal Love'.


On October 25th, MONSTA X dropped their latest concept photos for their upcoming 3rd album 'Fatal Love' via the group's official social media accounts. According to their promotion schedule, MONSTA X will be dropping concept photos until their music video teaser on October 29th KST, album preview on November 1st KST, and the album release on November 2 at 1 PM KST.

Take a look at MONSTA X's latest 'Fatal Love' teasers below. How are you liking their comeback concept?

quark1239512,223 pts 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

Changkyun still taking the "fatal" part to heart and trying to kill me. 😭

