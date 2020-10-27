1

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

INFINITE's Sungyeol reveals what he wanted to do most during military enlistment

AKP STAFF

INFINITE's Sungyeol revealed what he wanted to do most during his military enlistment.

Sungyeol held a V Live stream on October 27 to commemorate his discharge, and he opened up about what he wanted to do most during his enlistment. He expressed, "I wanted to work out with new equipment. The military gym has limited equipment. I wanted to exercise with new equipment when I came out into society."

Sunggyu, who featured on the stream with Sungyeol, asked, "What does exercise mean to Sungyeol?" Sungyeol responded, "It's what you have to do for the rest of your life. Steady exercise is the most important thing."

Sungyeol took his last vacation as a soldier on April 4, and he was discharged on October 27 KST. 

  1. INFINITE
  2. Sungyeol
0 415 Share 100% Upvoted
BLACKSWAN, RaNia
BLACKSWAN sold only 14 ALBUMS on the first day?
19 hours ago   93   102,586
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
4 days ago   135   52,347
Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
5 days ago   199   101,924
BLACKPINK, BTS, Girls
Do K-Pop idols ever really sing live?
8 hours ago   10   1,771

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND