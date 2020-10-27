INFINITE's Sungyeol reveals what he wanted to do most during military enlistment

INFINITE's Sungyeol revealed what he wanted to do most during his military enlistment.



Sungyeol held a V Live stream on October 27 to commemorate his discharge, and he opened up about what he wanted to do most during his enlistment. He expressed, "I wanted to work out with new equipment. The military gym has limited equipment. I wanted to exercise with new equipment when I came out into society."



Sunggyu, who featured on the stream with Sungyeol, asked, "What does exercise mean to Sungyeol?" Sungyeol responded, "It's what you have to do for the rest of your life. Steady exercise is the most important thing."



Sungyeol took his last vacation as a soldier on April 4, and he was discharged on October 27 KST.

