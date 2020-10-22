Moments that prove TXT's Yeonjun is a social butterfly

Fans love to see interactions between members of different idol groups. TXT's Yeonjun, in particular, is known to be friends with a lot of different idols. Check out just some of the moments that prove Yeonjun is a social butterfly!

TXT’s Yeonjun and Stray Kids’ Changbin

TXT's Yeonjun and Stray Kids' Changbin have been close friends for a long time. On an 'After School Club episode,' Changbin accidentally forgot the title of one of TXT's tracks and said, "Sorry, Yeonjun."

TXT's Yeonjun and ATEEZ's Wooyoung

ATEEZ's Wooyoung is one of Yeonjun's close friends. In a dance cover challenge, Wooyoung immediately raised his hand after seeing a TXT song and said, "Let's go, Yeonjun!"





TXT's Yeonjun and ATEEZ's San

Upon seeing Yeonjun, ATEEZ's Wooyoung and San naturally gravitated towards him, forgetting their own group members!

TXT's Yeonjun and Golden Child's Tag

Fans are all aware of the iconic friendship between TXT's Yeonjun, Stray Kids' Changbin, ATEEZ's Wooyoung, and Golden Child's Tag. Tag even took to Twitter to promote all of their albums!





TXT's Yeonjun and PENTAGON's Wooseok

Yeonjun was once a CUBE Entertainment trainee, so he is friends with some of the PENTAGON members, including Wooseok!

TXT's Yeonjun and VICTON's Subin

Yeonjun trained with VICTON's Subin for a while at Cube Entertainment, so the two are actually good friends! Subin has revealed his close friendship with Yeonjun to fans multiple times.





TXT's Yeonjun and ONEUS's Keonhee



Fans are well aware of the friendship between Yeonjun and ONEUS's Keonhee. In this video, you can see Keonhee singing and dancing along to TXT's "Run Away."

TXT's Yeonjun and THE BOYZ' Haknyeon

Fans were ecstatic to find out that the two '99 liners are actually friends! While their interaction was short, it was enough to keep fans excited.