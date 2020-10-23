MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa relieves stress by star-gazing on MBC's 'I Live Alone'

On the October 23rd episode of 'I Live Alone', MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa shared with viewers how she usually takes her breaks: star-gazing.



Hwa Sa was able to finally take a break after a month of busy schedules. During her break, she was able to go out at night to gaze at the stars, which is one of her favorite hobbies. She shared a story in which she traveled all the way to Gangneung to watch the stars. Hwa Sa stated, "It took me four hours to go there but I've never saw so much fog before. I wasn't able to even see the field in front of me let alone the stars. I am going to gaze at the stars again because of the disappointment back then."



Hwa Sa then arrived at a new location filled with anticipation. As soon as she got out of the car, she was met with a breathtaking view of millions of stars in the sky. Because of the breathtaking view, the members of 'I Live Alone' all wondered if the sky was edited with CG.



Hwa Sa looked up at the sky in a daze and stated "I couldn't even hear a single noise and there were only stars in the night sky in my vision. I felt like I was in space. It's so beautiful but I also feel so small. I'm so thankful that I was able to experience and enjoy this."



In addition, a shooting star was seen passing over Hwa Sa's head and the members of 'I Live Alone' were amazed. Hwa Sa ecstatically stated "I've never seen a shooting star in my life. I'm going to share this forever."



In this episode, Hwa Sa also confessed that she was stressed from her work earlier. She said she wasn't able to enjoy the last late-night outing because of the worries of releasing her album. Now, she was able to enjoy star-gazing to the fullest.

