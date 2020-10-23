MONSTA X appointed as ambassadors to promote the '19th International Anti-Corruption Conference'

MONSTA X became the ambassador to promote the '19th International Anti-Corruption Conference' which will be hosted in Seoul from December 1st to 4th this year.



On October 23rd, the boys were appointed as the ambassador to promote the conference. The ceremony was streamed live on YouTube, which you can see below. Anti Corruption and Civil Rights Commission stated MONSTA X has been appointed thanks to their worldwide notoriety and them successfully promoting UN's '#TOGETHERBAND’ campaign.

In other news, the group is gearing up for their comeback with their 3rd mini-album 'Fatal Love' set to release on November 2 at 1 PM KST (November 1 at 11 PM EST).

Congratulations to MONSTA X!