Comedian Shim Jin Hwa opens up about her feelings after another failed IVF cycle

Comedian Shim Jin Hwa drew the sympathy of netizens.



On October 23rd, the comedian took to her Instagram to open up about her feelings after another failed in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycle. She wrote a lengthy caption under the post saying,





"The meeting went really well. I was grateful that I could share my life with an amazing representative. It even made me want to live a better, more humble life.





On the way out an older lady approached me and asked about how my IVF cycle went. After a lengthy 'I'm sorry it didn't go very well' conversation (don't get me wrong, I appreciate her thoughts), I realized I'm no longer bothered by this conversation topic. Back in the day, I used to feel uncomfortable whenever people brought up my family plan. But now that I'm in a decade-long marriage people stopped asking such things so this was something new(?) to me. The lady's daughter apologized and I smiled back at her saying it was okay.



I just wanted to share and thank you guys, because I thought you all have been wondering about my journey through IVF but refrained from asking- for me."



Many netizens showed sympathy for her in the comments, encouraging her fertility journey. She married a fellow comedian Kim Won Hyo back in 2011.