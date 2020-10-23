4

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Comedian Shim Jin Hwa opens up about her feelings after another failed IVF cycle

AKP STAFF

Comedian Shim Jin Hwa drew the sympathy of netizens.

On October 23rd, the comedian took to her Instagram to open up about her feelings after another failed in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycle. She wrote a lengthy caption under the post saying, 


"The meeting went really well. I was grateful that I could share my life with an amazing representative. It even made me want to live a better, more humble life. 


On the way out an older lady approached me and asked about how my IVF cycle went. After a lengthy 'I'm sorry it didn't go very well' conversation (don't get me wrong, I appreciate her thoughts), I realized I'm no longer bothered by this conversation topic. Back in the day, I used to feel uncomfortable whenever people brought up my family plan. But now that I'm in a decade-long marriage people stopped asking such things so this was something new(?) to me. The lady's daughter apologized and I smiled back at her saying it was okay. 


I just wanted to share and thank you guys, because I thought you all have been wondering about my journey through IVF but refrained from asking- for me." 

Many netizens showed sympathy for her in the comments, encouraging her fertility journey. She married a fellow comedian Kim Won Hyo back in 2011. 

. 기분좋은 미팅이었다. 멋진 대표님과 인생얘기 일얘기 사는얘기들로 꽉찬 시간을 보냈고 감사했다. 더 겸손하게 잘살고 싶다는 다짐도 함께- 나오는 길에 만난 어머님께서 시험관 얘기를 물으셨고 잘안된 얘기들 끝에 계속 하라고, 등등.. (어머님 마음 이해가요 감사해요) 사실 이런 얘기들이 좀 불편했고 기분이 별로일때도 있었는데 결혼 10년차가 되다보니 이제는 오히려 사람들이 내 눈치를 본다고나할까- 이제 묻지도 않으시는데 오랜만의 관심(?)이 새로웠다. 그 어머님 따님이 사과를 하셨는데 웃어보이며 괜찮다고 했다. 그냥~ 울 인친님들도 나 생각해서 입꾹- 참고 계시는것 같아 감사해서 써봐여♡ 그래요~ 알아서할게요. 고마워요😉

