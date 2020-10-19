Lee Kwang Soo gets flustered when BLACKPINK's Jennie asks if his girlfriend is prettier than Jisoo

The BLACKPINK members appeared as guests on the new episode of SBS variety 'Running Man' that aired on October 18.

In the new episode, the members of 'Running Man' and members of BLACKPINK played a game of trying to change one another's emotions. The members wore headbands that read their brain waves and moves the attached cat ears every time their emotions changes. The game's goal is to stay as calm as possible and move the cat ears as least as possible.

In the game, Lee Kwang Soo asked Jennie, "Who is the messiest member who dirties the room the most?" Jennie answered without hesitation, "Lisa."

Then Kwang Soo asked Jennie what she is thinking about now. Jennie responded by saying, "I'm thinking about you, Oppa." That is when Kwang Soo's ears began moving a lot.

Then it was Jennie's turn to ask Lee Kwang Soo questions to make his ears move. Right from the start, Jennie mentioned Kwang Soo's girlfriend, actress Lee Sun Bin. Jennie asked, "How is Sun Bin unnie doing?" then asked, "Is Sun Bin prettier or Jisoo prettier?"

Kwang Soo hesitated to answer, and his ears began moving intensely. He later was able to respond with, "Each has a different charm of their own..."





As Korean netizens saw this episode, they responded by commenting, "I knew a question about Lee Sun Bin was going to pop up," "Kwang Soo's reaction to Jennie and Jisoo's questions," and "I hope Kwang Soo dates Sun Bin for a long time."



