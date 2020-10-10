Are celebrities more likely to fall ill? Why are celebrities granted more days off than the other soldiers in the military? KBS investigated the issue with Kim Byung Kee of the Democratic Party of Korea.



A recent report revealed non-celebrity soldiers who were discharged this year requested an average of 2.9 days off during their service. On the contrary, that of celebrity soldiers was 17 days. Jinwoon requested additional 46 days off, Onew asked for 37 days, Eunkwang took 30 days, and Junhyung who is yet to be discharged took 33 days off to date.

According to the military's vacation policy, anyone can request a day off if he feels extremely unwell. Indeed, it's his right to request time off if he needs additional care outside of the military. But this alarming discrepency makes people raise their eyebrows.

The Ministry of National Defense stated "all requests by celebrities were legal and processed through appropriate procedures", however, the department refused to officially address the issue of the differences.



