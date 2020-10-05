INFINITE's Sungyeol wraps up military service early; to officially be discharged on October 27

INFINITE's Sungyeol has returned home early from his military service.



According to media reports, the idol took his year-end leave as a soldier on Friday, and will not be returning to his post despite his enlistment date being technically scheduled for October 27. This is in line with the government's plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19, allowing soldiers on leave who are close to their discharge date to not return to their posts and instead be discharged early.



Sungyeol joined the army on March 26, 2019, and after completing his basic military training, he was assigned to the 37th Division to continue his military service. During his service, he appeared in the military musical 'Return Home' with his group leader Sunggyu.





Following Sunggyu, he is the second INFINITE member to complete their service. Fellow member Dongwoo will be discharged from the military next month, while Sungjong and Woohyun will be discharged next year. Meanwhile, L has yet to enlist.

