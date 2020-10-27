6

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former B.A.P member Daehyun to enlist for mandatory military service

AKP STAFF

Former B.A.P member Daehyun is set to enlist for his mandatory military service.

According to reports on October 27, Daehyun will be enlisting on November 26 KST, but the location and time of his enlistment are not open to the public.

As fans know, Daehyun made his debut in 2012 as part of the 6-member boy group B.A.P. Following disputes with his label, he did not renew his contract with TS Entertainment in 2019, and B.A.P was officially disbanded after 7 years. Daehyun then made his solo debut with 'Chapter 2 - 27', and he dropped his single "Aight" in October of 2019 after signing with STX Lionheart. He's also starred as the lead in musicals like 'Grease'.

Stay tuned for updates on Daehyun.

  1. B.A.P
  2. Daehyun
1 693 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Ohboy6913,822 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Another one : (

Share
BLACKSWAN, RaNia
BLACKSWAN sold only 14 ALBUMS on the first day?
19 hours ago   93   102,586
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
4 days ago   135   52,347
Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
5 days ago   199   101,924
BLACKPINK, BTS, Girls
Do K-Pop idols ever really sing live?
8 hours ago   10   1,771

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND