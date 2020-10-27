Former B.A.P member Daehyun to enlist for mandatory military service

Former B.A.P member Daehyun is set to enlist for his mandatory military service.



According to reports on October 27, Daehyun will be enlisting on November 26 KST, but the location and time of his enlistment are not open to the public.



As fans know, Daehyun made his debut in 2012 as part of the 6-member boy group B.A.P. Following disputes with his label, he did not renew his contract with TS Entertainment in 2019, and B.A.P was officially disbanded after 7 years. Daehyun then made his solo debut with 'Chapter 2 - 27', and he dropped his single "Aight" in October of 2019 after signing with STX Lionheart. He's also starred as the lead in musicals like 'Grease'.



