Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Ha Sung Woon reveals the comeback schedule for his 4th mini-album 'Mirage'

AKP STAFF


Ha Sung Woon has revealed the comeback schedule for his upcoming 4th mini-album 'Mirage.'

He will begin the comeback teasers with the first lyrics photo on October 28. He will continue to release various teasers before the release of 'Mirage' on November 9.

As previously reported, the comeback marks 5 months after his third mini-album 'Twilight Zone' and title song "Get Ready," which he promoted this past June. The HOTSHOT member is known to have produced all his previous solo tracks, for fans are looking forward to what's coming next.

Stay tuned for more teasers from Ha Sung Woon.

