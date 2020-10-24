8

Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

Henry will join Weverse

On October 25 KST, Henry announced on his social media that he will be joining Weverse.

It has been announced that Henry's Weverse channel will be officially opened on October 26 at 2 PM KST. On the Weverse app, fans will be able to communicate with Henry as they will have access to various content from the artist.

Make sure to download the app and join Henry's channel to receive updates about the artist and see more of his content.

