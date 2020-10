2NE1's CL has released a new teaser image for her solo comeback album!

So far, CL has hinted that she plans on returning with 2 new tracks - "5STAR" and "H₩A". In the newest teaser image, she wrote in the caption, "+지금 ALL IN 아님 말아+ (You have to ALL IN now, otherwise forget it.)"

Some believe the "ALL IN" refers to her unreleased song of the same name.

One way or another, CL's comeback is coming up this October 29!