GFriend reveal 'My Room Only' moving teasers for upcoming album '回:Walpurgis Night'

GFriend have revealed the 'My Room Only' version of their moving teasers for '回:Walpurgis Night'.

The girl group are making a comeback with a more mature concept for their tenth mini album '回:Walpurgis Night', and the moving teasers below give a snippet of each member's feminine appeal following their chic, businesswomen look. GFriend's new mini album and title song "Mago" drop on November 9 KST.

What do you think of GFriend's latest teasers?

