1

1

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

'League of Legends' K/DA are ready for 'More' feat. (G)I-DLE in animated MV

AKP STAFF

'League of Legends' K-Pop group K/DA have dropped their music video for "More" featuring (G)I-DLE.

In the MV, the virtual K-Pop girl group members are ready to ride and defy gravity. "More" is a track from K/DA's upcoming EP album 'All Out' due out on November 6 KST, and it features (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and MiyeonMadison Beer, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, and new collaborator Seraphine.

Watch K/DA's "More" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. (G)I-DLE
  2. K/DA
  3. MORE
1 668 Share 50% Upvoted

0

auraxis470 pts 45 seconds ago 0
45 seconds ago
Cool article, but I cannot help but slightly cringe at LOL music videos. Maybe it's just because of my friends obsession with K/DA, I don't know, haha.

Share
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
5 days ago   135   52,889

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND