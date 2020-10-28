'League of Legends' K/DA are ready for 'More' feat. (G)I-DLE in animated MV

'League of Legends' K-Pop group K/DA have dropped their music video for "More" featuring (G)I-DLE.



In the MV, the virtual K-Pop girl group members are ready to ride and defy gravity. "More" is a track from K/DA's upcoming EP album 'All Out' due out on November 6 KST, and it features (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Miyeon, Madison Beer, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, and new collaborator Seraphine.



Watch K/DA's "More" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.