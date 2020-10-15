Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for October 4 to October 10

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from October 4 to October 10 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 42,783,789 Points

2. BLACKPINK- "Lovesick Girls" - 32,680,269 Points

3. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 28,092,538 Points

4. J.Y. Park with Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 22,491,337 Points

5. Jessi - "NUNU NANA" - 20,328,822 Points

6. Standing Egg - "Old Song" - 19,633,416 Points

7. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 19,283,888 Points

8. Kyuhyun - "The Moment My Heart" - 18,810,452 Points

9. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 17,433,672 Points

10. Oh My Girl - "Dolphin" - 17,181,968 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. BLACKPINK - 'THE ALBUM'

2. Golden Child - '[Pump It Up]'

3. WEi - 'IDENTITY _ First Sight'

4. Stray Kids - 'IN生'



5. Cosmic Girls - '(Hmph!)'



6. TREASURE - 'THE FIRST STEP _ CHAPTER TWO'



7. Taemin - 'Never Gonna Dance Again _ Act 1'



8. BLACKPINK - 'THE ALBUM -LIMITED EDITION-'



9. fromis_9 - 'My Little Society'



10. AB6IX - 'VIVID'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Vibe - "Fall In Fall"

3. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy"



4. Soon Soon Hee - "Seomyun"

5. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

6. Jeon Sang Keun - "Love Is..."

7. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

8. Kyuhyun - "The Moment My Heart"

9. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

10. An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"





Source: Gaon

