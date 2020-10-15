2

0

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 11 minutes ago

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for October 4 to October 10

AKP STAFF

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from October 4 to October 10 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 42,783,789 Points

2. BLACKPINK- "Lovesick Girls" - 32,680,269 Points

3. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 28,092,538 Points

4. J.Y. Park with Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 22,491,337 Points

5. Jessi - "NUNU NANA" - 20,328,822 Points

6. Standing Egg - "Old Song" - 19,633,416 Points

7. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 19,283,888 Points

8. Kyuhyun - "The Moment My Heart" - 18,810,452 Points

9. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 17,433,672 Points

10. Oh My Girl - "Dolphin" - 17,181,968 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. BLACKPINK - 'THE ALBUM'

2. Golden Child - '[Pump It Up]'

3. WEi - 'IDENTITY _ First Sight'

4. Stray Kids - 'IN生'

5. Cosmic Girls - '(Hmph!)'

6. TREASURE - 'THE FIRST STEP _ CHAPTER TWO'

7. Taemin - 'Never Gonna Dance Again _ Act 1'

8. BLACKPINK - 'THE ALBUM -LIMITED EDITION-'

9. fromis_9 - 'My Little Society'

10. AB6IX - 'VIVID'



< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Vibe - "Fall In Fall"

3. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy"


4. Soon Soon Hee - "Seomyun"

5. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

6. Jeon Sang Keun - "Love Is..."

7. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

8. Kyuhyun - "The Moment My Heart"

9. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

10. An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"


Source: Gaon

  1. AB6IX
  2. Sandeul
  3. BLACKPINK
  4. BTS
  5. SUGA
  6. Cosmic Girls
  7. fromis_9
  8. Golden Child
  9. IU
  10. J.Y. Park
  11. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
  12. Hwa Sa
  13. Oh My Girl
  14. Taemin
  15. Standing Egg
  16. Stray Kids
  17. Sunmi
  18. Kyuhyun
  19. TREASURE
  20. WEi
  21. GAON
0 483 Share 100% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND