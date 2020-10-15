What songs do netizens think of that represents the image of BLACKPINK, TWICE, and Red Velvet?

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community three photos of the three most popular girl group - BLACKPINK, TWICE, and Red Velvet.

The netizen posted the three photos and asked other netizens what song they think of that represents each group's image.

The first photo is of TWICE, and the netizen stated that "What is Love" is the song that first pops into mind.

The next is BLACKPINK, as the song "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" is the first song to pop into mind.

Last but not least, Red Velvet's photo reminds the netizen of their popular song "Psycho." The netizen stated that they chose the psycho concept photo since "Red Flavor" is too widely known.





What songs would you select that represents the image of BLACKPINK, TWICE, and Red Velvet?