Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

What songs do netizens think of that represents the image of BLACKPINK, TWICE, and Red Velvet?

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community three photos of the three most popular girl group - BLACKPINK, TWICE, and Red Velvet.

The netizen posted the three photos and asked other netizens what song they think of that represents each group's image. 

The first photo is of TWICE, and the netizen stated that "What is Love" is the song that first pops into mind.

The next is BLACKPINK, as the song "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" is the first song to pop into mind.

Last but not least, Red Velvet's photo reminds the netizen of their popular song "Psycho." The netizen stated that they chose the psycho concept photo since "Red Flavor" is too widely known.


What songs would you select that represents the image of BLACKPINK, TWICE, and Red Velvet?

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Red Velvet
  3. TWICE
klae2 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

I'd choose,
TT for Twice
Playing with fire for Blackpink
Red Flavor for Red Velvet

Nitam_HD536 pts 56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
It's such a random article when you actually read it!

