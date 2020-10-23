10

Former Wonder Girls member HA:TFELT (Yenny) is featured in the November edition of 'Men's Health' magazine

Singer HA:TFELT or former Wonder Girls' member Ye-Eun was featured in the November edition of 'Men's Health' magazine. 

She revealed the sensual and alluring vibe in the pictorial featured in the magazine. 


HA:TFELT signed with Amoeba Culture label after her promotions with Wonder Girls ended. She took on the stage name HA:TFELT as she writes and composes songs as she expresses the artistic and creative side to herself.

In the pictorial, HA:TFELT reveals her body line in a tightly fitted dress and is seen lying on a bed.

She is seen with voluptuous wavy hair as she radiates her sexuality through her dreamy gaze at the camera.

View this post on Instagram

올해 첫 정규 앨범 <1719>와 싱글 앨범 를 연이어 발매하며 음악적 깊이를 더해가고 있는 싱어송라이터 #핫펠트 @hatfelt 를 만났습니다. 원더걸스 이후 본명 예은이 아닌 ‘핫펠트’로 활동하는 이유는 진심어린 음악을 하겠다는 의지가 담겨 있는데요. 음악을 대할 때만큼이나 평소에도 늘 진실하다는 핫펠트. 그녀의 솔직한 매력을 담은 화보 인터뷰는 맨즈헬스 11월호에서 확인하세요🎸🎶 Editor. 정미리 Videographer. 차별

A post shared by 맨즈헬스 한국판 (@menshealth__korea) on

She also showed off her slim legs wearing a deep round-neck black top that reveals all of her collarbones and a chic leather mini-skirt.

The November issue of Men's Health magazine that will include HA:TFELT's pictorial and interview will be available offline and online. The pictorial will also be released on Men's Health social media page on Instagram.

