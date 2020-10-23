Former Wonder Girls member HA:TFELT (Yenny) is featured in the November edition of 'Men's Health' magazine

Singer HA:TFELT or former Wonder Girls' member Ye-Eun was featured in the November edition of 'Men's Health' magazine.



She revealed the sensual and alluring vibe in the pictorial featured in the magazine.







HA:TFELT signed with Amoeba Culture label after her promotions with Wonder Girls ended. She took on the stage name HA:TFELT as she writes and composes songs as she expresses the artistic and creative side to herself.

In the pictorial, HA:TFELT reveals her body line in a tightly fitted dress and is seen lying on a bed.



She is seen with voluptuous wavy hair as she radiates her sexuality through her dreamy gaze at the camera.



She also showed off her slim legs wearing a deep round-neck black top that reveals all of her collarbones and a chic leather mini-skirt.

The November issue of Men's Health magazine that will include HA:TFELT's pictorial and interview will be available offline and online. The pictorial will also be released on Men's Health social media page on Instagram.