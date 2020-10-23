Netizens find this Indonesian music video strikingly similar to IU's "Above the Time" music video

Recently, the Korean online community is in commotion as a Korean netizen discovered a music video of an Indonesian signer that is strikingly similar to IU's music video for "Above the Time."

On October 24 KST, a netizen posted various screen captures of the two music videos back to back in comparison. This netizen warned that the video is not a parody but an actual music video released by the Indonesian singer Via Vallen.





Since the post has been made, many Korean netizens are stating that the Indonesian singer bluntly plagiarized IU's music video even without trying to make it too obvious.



Starting from the beginning, various aspects of the music video have been copied very closely. The storyline is very similar, and even the props used in the film are similar.

Since the controversy increased and spread globally, the Indonesian singer's agency made a statement claiming that the artist and the company only followed the director's direction and were unaware of the similarities.

Netizens' Commented:

"This is hilarious. They didn't even try to hide the fact they copied the video."

"It's like the cheaper version of IU's music video."



"It's funny because they copied it but made it worse."



"I came to see it because it said an Indonesian artist plagiarized. But it's so funny how they made it. lol."



"That Indonesian singer holds a cup that even has a Japanese drawing. For reals? LOL."



"I thought this was just a parody. LOL."



"I think they should just say it was a parody."



"Wows, they're blaming everything on the director and saying they didn't know anything. LOL. Might be true, but it sounds like they're shifting the blame and cutting ties with the director of this video."



"I'm laughing so hard. LOLOL."



"I guess they were trying to save some money. lol."

