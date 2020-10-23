33

CL to perform her new single 'H₩A' for the first-time on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

On October 23, CL announced that she will be making an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

She announced on her Twitter account that she will be appearing on the CBS show on October 29. She posted the announcement with an alluring photo of herself wearing a luxurious robe.

CL announced she will be performing her new single 'H₩A' for the first time ever on the show as she previously led up to the release of her album through various teaser material.

Don't miss out on CL's grand comeback performance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on October 29 at 4:30 PM KST/ 12:37 AM PST/EST.

Cool! I hope the track is as dope as she is!

Youngins probably don't know that CL performed there back in 2016 also. I can't wait!

