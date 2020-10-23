4

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

B.I makes headlines for returning to social media & deleting apology post for drug controversy

AKP STAFF

B.I has made headlines for returning to social media 

The former iKON member updated his Instagram account for the first time in 500 days with photos and no caption, and fans have been wishing him a happy birthday as he turned 24 years of age on October 22. Though it's been a year since B.I deleted all of his Instagram posts, including the apology post he wrote on June 11 of 2019, he's now receiving attention for the deletion in headlines once again 

In the apology post, B.I apologized for his drug controversy and announced his official leave from YG Entertainment iKON. Netizens are questioning the reason behind the deletion and why he's deleted all his Instagram posts since then on multiple occasions.

In other news, B.I was recently appointed as an 'Executive Director' for IOK Company.

Haaa215 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

Late...he deleted last year. The one you should hype his post yesterday

1

Mellisout121 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

Germainej try again you dumbass. how is this any different from your last post? Omit the "deleting apology" from your title. He did that a year ago. You not getting like and rt from his fans for this.

