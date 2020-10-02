'Feel the Rhythm of Korea' promotional video goes viral with over 200 million views

An exciting and addicting dance is performed to the beat of Pansori (traditional Korean genre of musical storytelling performed by a singer) in a promotional video for Korea. This video has become viral across the world as it has been watched over 200 million times across various social media platforms.

A man wearing a red suit with a Korean admiral hat appears on the screen dancing to an upbeat tune. More dancers appear wearing various reformed Korean clothing as they dance with fluttering gestures filled with energy and excitement.

The music is the Korean traditional Pansori remixed with funky hip-hop beats to complete this online promotional content released by the Korea Tourism Organization.



At first, this video was created as a promotional video to attract more tourists, however, the content changed as a promotional video to cheer up the world in this pandemic. Rather than the usual "Come visit Korea", the phrase has been replaced by "Cheer up the world and meet you later" promising the day when people around the world can freely visit Korea.





This video has been created in a series filmed in different cities around the nation. In Jeonju, the dancers appear in colorful attire dancing like bunnies being chased around the village, while in Busan, the dancers appear in suits dancing like fish out of the water.

After seeing the video, various comments have been left in different languages by netizens who are saying they can't stop watching the video.

The video views of the three cities have reached 75 million views on YouTube alone in two months, and more than 260 million views have been recorded on various other social media platforms.



There are even overseas fans who are dancing along to the song in their front yards and even gyms.



A monk at the Yonggung Temple who is swapping the yard, taxi drivers waiting for customers, and even passing citizens are shown in this new type of promotional video.



Previously, Korean celebrities and traditional foods were the usual candidates to be shown in this type of tourism promotional video. However, this viral video boldly took a new attempt in showing the landscape and landmarks of Korea naturally in the background of the hip dancers.



Rather than explaining the scene of the movie 'Parasite', the dancers pass by the location as a short parody is hidden in the corner of the screen.





The production team of the videos has venturesomely broken out of the framework of the usual public service advertisement and gained the attention of the world.



Thanks to the enthusiastic response, they plan to capture more excitement in this style in other cities of Korea as well.



