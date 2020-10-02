The virtual girl group K/DA to release 'All Out' EP on November 6

The virtual girl group K/DA composed of four characters from the popular game League of Legends and made their debut in 2018 will be releasing an EP.

The virtual group features Ahri, Kai'Sa, Evelynn, and Akali. The girl group made their debut through the 2018 League of Legends World Championships. Since then, the group gained explosive popularity and had fans waiting for their comeback.

Their debut single "POP/STARS" reached the top of iTunes K-Pop Chart and number 2 on the iTunes Pop Chart. The song also reached number 1 on Billboard's World Digital Chart.

K/DA also returned recently with their single "THE BADDEST", which has also reached #1 on Billboard's World Digital Sales Charts during the week of September 12 and has reached over 20M views on YouTube since its release.

Now, the virtual girl group will be releasing their EP album 'ALL OUT' on November 6. You can follow K/DA's social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter for more details on their EP!

