News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Fans question DC Inside post calling for Irene to leave Red Velvet

AKP STAFF

Fans are questioning a DC Inside post calling for Irene to leave Red Velvet.

Internet community DC Inside features galleries dedicated to celebrities, and a user of the Red Velvet gallery made a post calling for the withdrawal of Irene from the SM Entertainment girl group. The post stated, "I strongly urge her to leave Red Velvet as soon as possible, judging that it's extremely inappropriate for Irene to continue her group activities in the future."

The post then made its way through other internet communities, but many fans questioned whether the netizen behind the post gathered the opinions of any other fans or users of DC Inside. One fan asked whether the post was written by a real fan of Red Velvet as any user can post anonymously on the community.

Fans also noted the official Red Velvet fan club designated by SM Entertainment, ReVeluv, has supported Irene. ReVeluv posted a message on the fan club community, stating, "I think it's time for us to protect and support our artist."

As previously reported, editor Kang Kook Hwa released a first-hand account of how she was mistreated by a celebrity, and many netizens speculated the person in question was Red Velvet member Irene because of the editor's hashtags "Monster" and "Psycho". Irene then personally admitted she was the idol in the post and apologized. Since then, there have been both good and bad reports of experiences with the Red Velvet member. 

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Irene
hannah6901106 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

I don’t think she should leave red velvet

Alex_Murphy80 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

lol I guess people never heard about rock stars.

