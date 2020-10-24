Seventeen's Vernon reveals the reason behind his odd nickname

Seventeen's Vernon revealed the reason behind his odd nickname.



On the October 24th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Seventeen featured as guests, and Vernon explained the reason why his fellow members call him "Leftover Disposal." He expressed, "When my members eat something, I don't order anything, and I watch what they eat. The members always have leftovers every time. That's what I eat."



Kang Ho Dong asked if he was influenced by his parents to not waste food growing up, Vernon said, "I think I am influenced by them. My father hated when food went to waste."



In other news, Seventeen recently made their comeback with "Home;Run".



