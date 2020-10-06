1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 7 minutes ago

Dawn to appear on 'Radio Star' as a special MC

On October 7, MBC confirmed with various media outlets, "Dawn will be attending the recording for 'Radio Star' today as a special MC." 

This will mark Dawn's first appearance on 'Radio Star' in 11 months, since he appeared as a guest in November of last year. Dawn will be working alongside the regular 'Radio Star' MCs Kim Kook Jin, Kim Gu Ra, and Ahn Young Mi. The guests for this particular recording will be Park Geun Hyung, Crush, LOCO, and Park Hwi Soon

Meanwhile, Dawn is expected to make a comeback with his 1st mini album 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' on October 9. 

