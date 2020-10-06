Jiyeon, Lee Tae Sun, & more cast as leads of new web drama based on the lives of makeup YouTubers

Singer/actress Jiyeon, Lee Tae Sun, Jang Eui Soo, and Go Sung Min have been cast as the leads of a new web drama series revolving around the lives of makeup YouTubers!

Titled 'Neighborhood Witch J', the story centers around a talented makeup and beauty YouTuber named Seo Jae Yi (played by Jiyeon). Thanks to her excellent makeup skills and straightforward personality, Seo Jae Yi is a star YouTuber. She's approached by numerous cosmetics companies for collaborations, particularly by a smart but slightly awkward cosmetic company startup CEO, Lee Woo Bin (played by Lee Tae Sun).

Here, actor Jang Eui Soo also joins the cast as a management agency representative specializing in makeup and beauty creators, Lee Tae Kyung. Actress Go Sung Min also takes on the role of a popular rival beauty YouTuber, Oh Oh Young.

Do you find the character dynamics of 'Neighborhood Witch J' interesting so far? The series is expected to premiere some time in early 2021!