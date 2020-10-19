Crush to enter the military next month; shares enlistment date in message to fans

Crush has personally let his fans know that he will be enlisting soon.



On October 19 KST, the P NATION R&B singer took to his official fan cafe to share a handwritten letter announcing the news, stating:



"Hello, CrushBombs [Crush's fandom name]. It's Crush!



It's very cool in the morning and evening these days, are you all taking care of your health?



Many people probably found this out through a broadcast, but I will be the first to let everyone know I'm going to have to be apart from you for two years starting from November 12th.





Up until now, I have been without rest and feel I have been working hard to meet everyone and bring them good music. It's been a while since I released a full-length album, and last year, I also held a year-end concert.





It is really a shame to think that we're going to be apart for a while. Before that, I worked hard on music that I put all of my energy into. I'm working really hard on finishing the album release. Please look forward to it, and I'll be well and looking forward to when we can meet again.



My CrushBombs, I hope you are always healthy and as happy as you are right now! I love you so, so much!"



Meanwhile, Crush will be releasing his new mini album 'With Her' on October 20, featuring duets with Yoon Mi Rae, Lee So Ra, Taeyeon, Lee Hi, and BIBI.



