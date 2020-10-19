AleXa is ready for business in science fiction-inspired MV teaser for 'Revolution' comeback

AleXa is only a few days away from her latest comeback!

On October 19 KST, the Zanybros solo artist revealed the intense music video teaser for her upcoming single "Revolution." In the clip, which is part sci-fi, part superhero, the idol is dressed in a number of fresh and futuristic looks, posing in settings reminiscent of a dystopia. Not only do fans get a taste of the song's point choreography, but they also get to see AleXa play out the role of an action star - complete with an impressive fight scene!

Meanwhile, AleXa's new single "Revolution" is set for release on October 21.

Check out the music video teaser above!