Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Cosmetics stores remove 'Clinique' advertisements featuring Red Velvet's Irene after attitude controversy

AKP STAFF

Cosmetics stores are removing 'Clinique' advertisements featuring Red Velvet's Irene following her attitude controversy.

Irene became the official face of 'Clinique Korea' in March of 2020, but after editor Kang Kook Hwa's account of the Red Velvet's mistreatment of her, many cosmetics stores have been taking any ads featuring the star down. Well-known cosmetic store Olive Young and online shopping mall SSG.com have removed any ads or promotions featuring Irene for fear that her controversy could have a negative effect on sales. 

On Twitter, one alleged Olive Young employee stated, "Olive Young headquarters released an official announcement telling us to remove Irene from all in-store promotional material." 

However, 'Clinique Korea' has yet to delete any ads featuring Irene from the brand's official Instagram. Some netizens are stating they'll be boycotting the brand as long as Irene is an official endorsement model.

As previously reported, editor Kang Kook Hwa released a first-hand account of how she was mistreated by a celebrity, and many netizens speculated the person in question was Red Velvet member Irene because of the editor's hashtags "Monster" and "Psycho". Irene then personally admitted she was the idol in the post and apologized. Since then, there have been both good and bad reports of experiences with the Red Velvet member.

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Irene
  3. CLINIQUE
amu_jane4,605 pts 29 minutes ago 2
29 minutes ago

Yikes well this will help Irene to be humble so this won't happen again... I do feel bad for Irene but in the end of the day she's still human filled with a lot of flaws just like the rest of us on this planet.

Guys let's learn to be humble and stop with the hate and the bullying, Irene's incident is to help us all to learn not to throw hate at Irene

Jaynul123442 pts 29 minutes ago 1
29 minutes ago

Like it said the damage is already done. When you seek the court of public opinion this is always going to be the result

You will have people that think it is now in their hands to bully and call for boycotts. People who think they need to make Irene pay.

Some Netizens are worst than Irene and they but since they don't look at themselves enough in the mirror they stay online playing Judge and Jury and handing out their sentences.




Red Velvet, Irene
